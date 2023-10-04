Bangladesh’s Team Observes Indore’s Solid Waste Management

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A team of 13 officials from Bangladesh saw the city’s solid waste management system including the door-to-door garbage collection in Nyaya Nagar and Amitesh Nagar, six bin segregation, garbage waste transfer station at Star Square, 400 TPD Mechanised MRF Plant at Devguradia Trenching Ground, 550 TPD Bio CNG 100 TPD C and D waste processing plant, waste biomeditation site, sanitation model, etc.

The 13-member team was headed by Nirod Chandra Mandal, joint secretary Power Division Ministry of Power Energy and Mineral Resources and NPD Bangladesh. They met IMC commissioner Harshika Singh, Shradhha Tomar of Swachh Bharat Mission and Deepak Sahoo from an NGO. The IMC commissioner informed them about solid waste management with a presentation and said that there used to be dustbins everywhere in Indore, around which there were heaps of garbage.

Under the cleanliness campaign, door-to-door garbage collection vehicles go round the city collecting garbage and are monitored through a GPS system to make the city dustbin-free. The waste collected from the waste collection vehicles is transported to the garbage waste transfer station, where this segregated waste is processed in the decentralised material recovery plant and dry waste processing plant and compost plant. The biogas plant at Trenching Ground is the biggest biogas CNG plant in Asia where biogas is being produced from wet waste and is being used in public transport.