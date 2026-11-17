Indore News: Crackdown On Illegal Bike Taxis; Ola, Rapido Under Scanner, 53 Two-Wheelers Fined |

Indore Bike Taxi News: The Transport Department and Traffic Police conducted a joint drive against illegal bike taxis in Indore on Monday. The action targeted bike taxi operators working without valid permits or violating transport rules on the city's roads.

Officials Inspected 200 Two-Wheelers At Different Locations

Bike taxi services operated through online platforms such as Rapido, Ola, Uber and Jugnoo were checked during the drive. Acting on the instructions of Collector Shivam Verma, officials inspected 200 two-wheelers at different locations across the city. Of these, 53 vehicles were found violating the rules, and fines were imposed.

Bike Taxi Operators Under Scanner

During the bike taxi checking drive, officials focused on two-wheelers being used to carry passengers through aggregator platforms such as Rapido, Ola, Uber and Jugnoo.

कलेक्टर श्री शिवम वर्मा के निर्देश पर नियम विरुद्ध बाइक टैक्सी संचालन पर कार्रवाई। 200 वाहनों की जाँच, 53 के चालान और 60 हजार रुपये का राजस्व वसूल।RM:https://t.co/ZLSCSczU7F#Indore #TrafficPolice #RoadSafety #JansamparkMP https://t.co/lfZBIIvgAA — Collector Indore (@IndoreCollector) November 16, 2026

The teams checked vehicle registration certificates, permits, mandatory documents and other legal requirements. They also verified whether operators were following the prescribed rules for bike taxi services in Indore.

Rs 60,000 Fine Collected From 20 Operators

Officials took action against 53 vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act for violating transport regulations. Of these, 20 operators paid the prescribed fines and their vehicles were released.

The Indore Transport Department collected a total of Rs 60,000 in fines during the operation. Further legal action was initiated against the remaining vehicles.

The Indore Traffic Police said the drive was aimed at checking unauthorised passenger transport and ensuring compliance with motor vehicle rules. The surprise inspection created concern among bike taxi operators across the city.

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