Bhopal Schools Face Strict Action For Incorrect UDISE Data, Eight Class 1 Students Shown As Repeaters | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Private schools found submitting incorrect information on the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) portal may face action, including cancellation of their recognition.

The education department has also flagged discrepancies in data submitted by government schools and warned school heads against providing misleading information.

Bhopal district education officer (DEO) Abhinav Arya and district project coordinator (DPC) Siddharth Jain have issued instructions directing all government and private schools to verify the information uploaded on the UDISE portal for the 2026-27 academic session.

The department found that several schools were getting data entered through MP Online centres or private data entry operators without properly verifying it. In some cases, school principals and directors were either not reviewing the information or were unaware of the importance of the details being submitted.

Schools also found violating promotion norms

During scrutiny of the data, the department also found that eight students in Bhopal had been declared repeaters in Class 1 during the 2025-26 academic session.

The department has raised concerns over schools declaring students from Nursery to Class 5 as failed and withholding their promotion to the next class.

It cited the Right to Education (RTE) Act, which deals with examinations and the promotion of students to the next class, stating that such practices are contrary to the Act's provisions.

As per the new instructions, school heads must thoroughly verify every detail entered on the portal and lock the information only after ensuring its accuracy.

They must then take a printout, certify it and submit the document to the concerned development block office. Any discrepancy found in the submitted information will invite action against schools under the provisions of the RTE Act.

Data includes 70 indicators

The data includes nearly 70 indicators related to school infrastructure and facilities, including buildings, classrooms, separate toilets for boys and girls, drinking water, water harvesting, ramps, handrails, electricity, libraries, medical check-ups, safety arrangements, ICT laboratories, internet connectivity and attendance systems.

These indicators are also used to assess school performance and determine rankings under the Performance Grading Index (PGI).

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!