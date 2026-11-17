Bhopal Master Plan 2047 Hearing Turns Heated As BJP MLA Clashes With Former IAS Officer, Congress MLAs Left Out | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first hearing on objections to Bhopal's Master Plan-2047 witnessed heated exchanges on Monday, with Huzur MLA Rameshwar Sharma and retired IAS officer and former Bhopal divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat locking horns over the proposed Western Bypass.

The hearing, held at the Huzur Tehsil office in Lalghati, was part of the process to examine objections to the draft Master Plan, the city's first comprehensive development plan in 21 years. The administration has received around 10,600 objections.

The confrontation began when Kiyawat raised concerns over the proposed bypass and suggested developing it as an elevated corridor. Sharma objected strongly and questioned Kiyawat's record as divisional commissioner.

"During your tenure, permissions for five BDA colonies were granted in violation of rules. Should I list them out?" Sharma reportedly told the former IAS officer.

Of the 1,637 objections scheduled for the first day, only 200 were heard, leaving 1,437 unaddressed.

MP Alok Sharma, MLAs Rameshwar Sharma and Bhagwandas Sabnani, Phanda Janpad president Pramod Singh Rajput and representatives of the Institute of Town Planners, Indian Institute of Architects and Engineers' Association attended the proceedings.

The absence of the collector and all sarpanchs also drew attention. Congress MLAs Atif Aqueel and Arif Masood were reportedly not invited to the hearing.

Western Bypass becomes flashpoint

Defending the proposal, Sharma said it had been prepared after consultations with experts and joint inspections by the Public Works Department (PWD) and Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC).

He said commuters travelling from Betul and Nagpur towards Indore currently have to cover an additional distance of nearly 40 km, which would be reduced to around 13 km through the bypass.

Meanwhile, MP Alok Sharma flagged discrepancies in the draft Master Plan, including land previously approved for residential use being classified as green land. He demanded that the errors be rectified.

Arera Colony residents oppose commercialisation

The proposed commercialisation of residential areas, particularly Arera Colony, emerged as another major issue. Residents opposed commercial activities in the colony, citing increased traffic congestion and violations of Supreme Court directives.

Objections concerning permissible floor area ratio (FAR), construction violations, road connectivity and protection of natural resources were also raised.

Media barred from hearing

The administration restricted media personnel from entering the venue and prohibited video recording and photography, citing the matter's pendency before the SC.

Bhopal collector Priyank Mishra told Free Press, "I don't have any idea why and who had restricted the media, but I will look into this matter."

1,075 Upper Lake objections up next

Neeraj Anand Likhar, joint director of the Town and Country Planning Department, said around 200 objections were heard on Monday, primarily concerning commercial activities in residential areas.

Around 1,075 objections concerning construction on agricultural land along the Upper Lake's banks are scheduled for hearing on Tuesday, he said.

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