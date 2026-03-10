Indore News: Couple Found Dead In Suspected Murder-Suicide In Pardesipura Area; Police Launch Probe

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A husband and wife were found dead under suspicious circumstances in Indore on Tuesday.

Police suspect that the husband may have killed his wife and later died by suicide.

The incident took place in the Pardesipura area of Indore on Tuesday.

The residents of the locality were shocked after they got to know about the incident.

According to police information, the incident took place under the limits of Pardesipura Police Station. The deceased have been identified as 43-year-old Eknath Wagh and his 36-year-old wife Rohini Wagh. The couple lived at house number 108/3 in Nanda Nagar area of the city.

Police said the deaths appear suspicious and an investigation has been started to find out the exact reason behind the incident. Initial reports suggest that the husband may have first killed his wife and then ended his own life.

However, officials said that the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the postmortem report.

The family includes...

The couple is survived by their two sons. Their elder son Mohit Wagh is 17 years old and studies in Class 11. The younger son Mayank Wagh is 13 years old and studies in Class 7. Both children are said to be in deep shock after the tragic incident.

As soon as information about the incident was received, a police team from Pardeshipura Police Station reached the spot and started an investigation. The bodies were sent for postmortem examination.

Police officers are also questioning family members and neighbors to understand what might have led to the deaths. If there were any disputes or problems in the family.

Local residents said the incident has created fear and sadness in the area. People are waiting for the police investigation to reveal the truth behind the tragic deaths of the couple.