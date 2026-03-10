MP News: Over Dozen Huts Gutted, Goods Worth Lakhs Destroyed After Massive Fire Breaks Out In Jabalpur Slums-- VIDEO

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Over a dozen huts were destroyed and lakhs of goods were destroyed after a major fire broke out in a slum area in Jabalpur on Monday.

The incident took place in Gujarati Mohalla under the Adhartal area, where several families live in temporary huts.

Several videos of the incident have surfaced on social media. In the videos, the huts can be seen completely burnt and reduced to ashes. People are seen moving around the area in panic while officials and firefighters try to control the flames.

Thick smoke can also be seen rising from the damaged huts as the fire teams continue their work.

Watch the video below :

Over a Dozen Huts Gutted, Goods Worth Lakhs Destroyed After Major Fire Breaks Out in Jaalpur's slum area#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/gwhPCBmBLq — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) March 10, 2026

According to local residents, the fire spread quickly and soon engulfed around 10 to 15 huts in the settlement. Many of the affected families earn their livelihood by selling old clothes.

Due to the fire, goods worth lakhs of rupees kept inside the huts were destroyed.

Soon after the incident, teams from the municipal corporation reached the spot with fire brigade vehicles. Firefighters worked to control the flames and prevent the fire from spreading further to nearby huts. Local people also tried to help by moving belongings and assisting authorities during the rescue efforts.

Read Also MP News: Youth Dies After Truck Runs Over Him Following Bike Collision In Chhatarpur

Many families lost their belongings in the fire, including clothes and other items they used for their small business. Residents said the fire has badly affected their daily livelihood as most of their stored goods were destroyed in the incident.

Authorities said that the exact cause of the fire has not been determined yet. Officials are investigating the matter to find out how the fire started.

Meanwhile, local authorities have assured residents that necessary help will be provided to the affected families. The situation in the area is now under control after the fire brigade managed to bring the flames under control.