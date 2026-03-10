MP News: Two Injured After Speeding Car Drags Scooter, Overturns Off Bridge In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two people were injured after a speeding car lost control, hit their scooter off the bridge and overturned in Chhatarpur on Sunday.

The accident occurred near Bilhari village in Nowgong of Chhatarpur district late Sunday night. The accident took place on the Kumhed River bridge.

According to local residents, the car was moving at high speed when the driver suddenly lost control. The vehicle climbed onto the bridge railing and overturned after hitting a scooter carrying two youths.

Due to the strong impact, the scooter riders fell from the bridge into a drain-like part of the Kumhed River.

Eyewitnesses said the accident happened around 10:30 pm. A resident of Bilhari village, Mohan Pal, who was coming from behind, saw the incident and immediately informed other villagers.

Soon, several people reached the spot and helped rescue the injured youths from the drain.

The injured were quickly taken to the Civil Hospital in Nowgong for treatment. Doctors at the hospital provided first aid and said that both victims are currently stable and did not suffer serious injuries.

After the accident, the car driver and other occupants fled from the spot. When villagers checked the vehicle, they found several suspicious items inside. The car had the word “Police” written on both the front and back in English. During the search, villagers also found a cap and uniform believed to belong to the Uttar Pradesh Police. Liquor and beer bottles along with snacks were also found inside the vehicle.

Police from the Nowgong police station reached the spot after receiving information about the accident. With the help of villagers, the car was removed from the bridge railing.

Police have seized the vehicle, which carries the registration number UP-53 CQ 5622, and started an investigation into the case. Officers are trying to identify the driver and others who were inside the car.

Police officials said drunk driving could be one of the reasons behind the accident.

Meanwhile, villagers have demanded strict action against those responsible and asked police to increase checks to stop speeding and drunk driving in the area.