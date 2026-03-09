MP News: Students Raise A Stink Over Dirty Toilets, Cracked Walls In Government School

MP News: Students Raise A Stink Over Dirty Toilets, Cracked Walls In Govt School | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Lack of sanitation facilities and the poor condition of the infrastructure at the Government Middle School in Semaliya Bada village of Jhabua block have sparked safety concerns among students and their parents.

More than 300 students study at the school, with girls forming the majority.

Students claimed that the girls’ toilet at the school is always dirty and lacks regular water supply. Due to foul smell and lack of cleaning, many students face inconvenience using the facility. Some students said the toilet is rarely cleaned.

The school building is also said to be in poor condition. Large cracks have developed in the walls of classrooms, raising safety concerns. In some places, the cracks are wide enough to see outside while sitting inside the classroom.

The room used by middle school staff also shows signs of structural damage. A pit has formed in a corner, increasing the risk of snakes or scorpions entering the room.

When contacted, the school in charge said that the toilet is cleaned regularly and water is provided, but students alleged that no such arrangements exist.

Residents and parents have urged the district administration to inspect the school and address the sanitation and infrastructure issues at the earliest.