Indore News: Saleswoman Booked For Fraud After Over ₹60 Lakh Jewellery Goes Missing | Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have booked a saleswoman of a bullion trader for allegedly cheating the firm of gold jewellery worth over Rs 60 lakh in the Tukoganj area, police said on Sunday.

Tukoganj Police Station in-charge Jitendra Yadav said the complaint was filed by the owner of Rajat Gems and Jewelleries Private Limited, located at City Centre on MG Road.

The complainant informed police that a woman named Megha had been working with the company for a few years. She prepared invoices along with the sales staff and also visited customers’ homes to show jewellery. Because of this, many customers were directly familiar with her.

The company also runs a gold jewellery scheme in which customers deposit money in instalments and later purchase jewellery. Under this scheme, the woman received jewellery from the company through a gold approval voucher.

It is alleged that she took 357.66 grams of gold jewellery from the company but neither delivered it to customers nor returned it to the firm. The jewellery is valued at about Rs60.97 lakh. She also did not deposit the related amount with the company.

The complainant said the woman stopped coming to the office after February 12. When the company tried to contact her, she did not answer calls and later stopped responding. After consulting his lawyer, the complainant filed a complaint at the Tukoganj police station on Saturday.

Police said the woman will be called for questioning and information about the missing jewellery will be sought. The investigation is underway.