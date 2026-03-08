Indore News: 17-Year-Old Student Hangs Self Amid Stress Over Board Exams |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A student, upset over his poor performance in the Physics and Chemistry exams of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), committed suicide on Saturday.

He left no suicide note. Police have registered a case and started investigating the matter. Notably, the student had a Maths exam on Monday.

According to Lasudia police, 17-year-old Nachiket, son of Rajesh Kamdar, a resident of Omaxe City, hanged himself in his room on Saturday. He had failed in his Physics and Chemistry exams. He had told his father, Rajesh, about this, and he had advised him not to stress.

Locked up in room for 2 days

Nachiket, who had been under stress since his poor performance, hadn't left his room for two days. He had said he was preparing for the next exam.

On Saturday, his younger brother found him hanging. Family members said he was a bright student, but had been upset by his poor performance in two exams. Nachiket was also studying at a private coaching centre.

Police hands over body to family

After the post-mortem, the police handed over the student's body to his family, who then left for Salkanpur with the body. Nachiket's father, Rajesh, is a college teacher in Rau, and his mother is a Patwari, posted in the Shipra area. The family originally hails from Salkanpur (Sehore).

Mandsaur Student hangs self due to exam stress

Earlier, on March 5, a class 10th student was found dead at his home in Shiv Vihar Colony in Mandsaur’s Sitamau town.

The deceased was identified as Piyush Rathore and had appeared for his social science exam on Monday. His family members claimed that Piyush had been upset as his exam didn’t go well.