MP News: 15-Year-Old Girl Dies Suddenly While Studying In Bhind, Silent Heart Attack Suspected

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl suddenly died while studying at her home in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind, creating panic in the area.

Doctors suspect that the cause of death may be a silent heart attack.

According to information, the incident took place in the Alampur area of Bhind district.

The deceased was identified as Urvagi Dubey, also known as Gungun. She was the daughter of Vinay Kumar Dubey, a resident of Talgaon.

At the time of the incident, her father had gone to school, while her mother was watching television in another room. Her younger siblings were playing outside.

After returning from school, her father called Urvagi several times but received no response.

When he went to check on her in the room, he found her unconscious on the bed. The family immediately rushed her to a doctor, but she was declared dead.

FP Photo

According to family members, Urvagi was a bright student. She had recently appeared for her Class 10 final exams and had told her family that she expected to score more than 90 percent marks. She was reportedly very happy as her exams had gone well.

Her father, Vinay Kumar Dubey, is posted at Arusi High School. The incident has left the family in deep shock and grief.

Doctors at the district hospital said a silent heart attack is suspected, but the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report.

Doctors also said cases of silent heart attacks among children are increasing.

They advised parents to pay close attention to their children’s diet, avoid packaged and junk food, and limit excessive mobile phone use, which may also affect health.