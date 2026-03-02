Indore News: City To Get Landmark Eurasia Gardens; Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Reviews Progress | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is all set to add a new attraction to its green landscape with the development of Eurasia Gardens across different zones of the city.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Monday inspected the under-construction Eurasia Gardens in Zone 8, directing officials to expedite the remaining work while maintaining high quality standards.

The Mayor visited the sites at Mahalaxmi Nagar (MR-01) in Ward 37 and the Press Club premises in Ward 30, where the gardens are currently being developed by the Indore Municipal Corporation.

The inspection was conducted in the presence of local representatives and senior civic officials.

Speaking during the visit, Mayor Bhargav said that the civic body is developing Eurasia Gardens in a phased manner across all city zones to expand green spaces and provide better public amenities.

आज शहर के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में चल रहे विकास कार्यों का निरीक्षण कर कार्यों की गति और गुणवत्ता की समीक्षा की।

विधानसभा दो अंतर्गत महालक्ष्मी नगर स्थित निर्माणाधीन गार्डन, अप्रेस कॉम्प्लेक्स गार्डन तथा वीर सावरकर प्रतिमा से अटल द्वार तक जाने वाली सड़क के कार्यों का अवलोकन कर… pic.twitter.com/Ph0y9eWG6P — Pushyamitra Bhargav (@advpushyamitra) March 2, 2026

FP Photo

He highlighted that the gardens are being designed on the concept of a ‘Dense Forest,’ focusing on thick plantations to create a natural and pollution-free environment for residents.

“These Eurasia Gardens will be developed in such an impressive manner that people from outside the city will also come to see them,” the Mayor remarked, expressing confidence that the projects would enhance the city’s environmental and aesthetic appeal.

The garden at Mahalaxmi Nagar is being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹70 lakh, while the one at the Press Club premises involves an expenditure of around ₹60 lakh.

After reviewing the work at both sites, the Mayor told officials to complete seating arrangements, paver block work, pending construction, and other unfinished tasks as soon as possible.

He said the gardens should not just be for beautification, but should become lively spaces that promote health, recreation, and social interaction.

The Mayor also asked officials to closely monitor the work and ensure high construction quality so that residents can soon enjoy these modern green spaces.