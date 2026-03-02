 Indore News: IMC Installs Makeshift Dividers To Regulate Traffic On BRTS Corridor
The Indore Municipal Corporation installed temporary iron railings as makeshift dividers on the BRTS corridor between Chhoti Khajrani and Vijay Nagar to regulate traffic. Officials said the measure is part of ongoing traffic management trials, while residents raised safety concerns over unsecured railings. Reinforcement work is underway until a permanent solution is implemented.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Municipal Corporation has initiated another experimental measure on the city’s Bus Rapid Transit System corridor by installing iron railings as temporary road dividers between Chhoti Khajrani and Vijay Nagar.

The railings used for the dividers were reportedly removed from other sections of the same corridor. Civic officials joined three railing segments and placed them along the middle of the road with metal stands, creating a makeshift divider on the stretch.

Fresh attempt to streamline traffic

Officials said the move is part of ongoing efforts to streamline traffic on the corridor. Over the past year, the BRTS stretch has seen multiple trials by the civic body, including removal of barricades, changes in traffic flow and engagement of agencies for modifications. However, a permanent solution has yet to be implemented.

Concerns over stability

Local residents have raised concerns about the stability of the structures. They pointed out that the railings have not been fixed with cement or concrete at the base, making them vulnerable. “If a vehicle crashes into them, the entire structure could collapse,” a resident said.

The civic body maintained that the arrangement is temporary. Officials said reinforcement work is under way and that the railings are being secured with iron supports. They added that the measure aims to improve traffic discipline until a permanent traffic management plan is put in place.

