Indore News: 'Chilly Chicken' Sent In 'Chilly Paneer' Order During Navratri; Family Registers FIR | AI Generated Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR was registered on Monday after a customer allegedly received ‘chilli chicken’ after ordering ‘chilly paneer' in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore.

As the incident occurred during Navratri, the family was shocked seeing the non-vegetarian dish and kept the parcel outside the house immediately. They said their religious sentiments were strongly hurt due to the incident.

According to information, the incident took place in the Gulabbagh area. Rahul Tiwari, a mobile shop owner, said that his family was performing Navratri pooja on Sunday evening when he ordered food through Zomato in veg mode.

The order included a combo meal (roti, butter paneer, rice) and chilli paneer, worth around ₹363, which was delivered within 15 minutes.

According to Rahul, when the family opened the package, the combo items were correct, but instead of chilli paneer, they found chilli chicken.

Rahul said he filed a complaint on the app, after which the company refunded the full amount.

However, when he contacted the restaurant, Night King, the management admitted it was a mistake but refused to take the parcel back.

On Monday, Rahul lodged a written complaint at Lasudia police station, and an FIR was registered.

He said his family is Brahmin and called the incident highly objectionable during a religious occasion like Navratri.

He has demanded strict action and also plans to approach the consumer forum.

Police said the case has been registered and the matter is under investigation.