Indore News: BJP To Hold Regional Speakers’ Workshop In City Today | Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Training Class Maha Abhiyan, the BJP will organise a regional speakers’ workshop at Gujarati Innovative College on Tuesday.

Party state in-charge Vijay Dubey said the workshop aims to train party speakers and strengthen organisational communication across the region.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, Regional Organisation General Secretary Ajay Jamwal, Gujarat organisation general secretary Ratnakar and mid-west region training in-charge KC Patel will attend the inaugural session.

During the second session, eight speakers will hold discussions in eight separate classrooms on different topics related to party training and organisational work.

The concluding session will be addressed by the state in-charge Mahendra Singh. Meanwhile, BJP National Organisation General Secretary Shiv Prakash will interact with participants and address their queries related to the training programme.