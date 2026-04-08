Indore News: Air India Express Cancels Indore-Goa Flight, Launches New Indore-Bengaluru Service |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Air India Express has discontinued its regular flight operating between Indore and Goa, removing a major and convenient option for passengers traveling to Goa.

With this cancellation, travelers now have only 2 options. This includes a regular flight by Indigo and a Sunday-only flight. The reduction in direct flight choices may create difficulties for passengers planning to visit Goa.

According to the Travel Agents Federation of India, the flight used to depart from Indore at 10:55 am, reach Goa by 12:30 pm, and on the return leg, depart Goa at 1:05 pm and arrive in Indore at 2:30 pm.

Alongside canceling the Goa flight, Air India Express has launched a new service to Bengaluru. This new flight will arrive in Indore from Bengaluru at 4:25 pm and depart for Bengaluru at 5 pm.

Travel experts said that there were already very limited flight options to Goa, whereas Bengaluru had multiple flights available.

As a result, the cancellation of the Indore-Goa flight may cause inconvenience for tourists and travelers.

The new Indore-Bengaluru service meets an already existing demand.

Kataria also mentioned that a direct flight to North Goa’s Manohar Parrikar International Airport, which began in 2025, was discontinued after some time.

Experts believe that lower tourist numbers during summer and monsoon seasons in Goa may have influenced Air India Express’s decision to remove the Indore-Goa flight from its summer schedule.