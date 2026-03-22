MP News: Gwalior Summer Flight Schedule Disappoints Travelers, Flights To Delhi Reduced | Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The new summer flight schedule in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior has come as a big disappointment for air travelers.

This season, no flights have been introduced to new cities, and existing services have not been expanded. Meanwhile, flights on the Delhi route have been reduced.

Until now, the Delhi flight used to operate on all 7 days of the week. Under the new schedule, it will now be available only on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, causing inconvenience for regular travelers.

Flights to Mumbai and Bengaluru remain unchanged. On the Bengaluru route, in addition to Air India, Akasa Air will operate an extra flight every Tuesday, giving passengers an additional option.

The proposed Ahmedabad flight service has still not started. Although it received approval in the winter schedule, it has remained pending for the last 5 months.

Flights to Indore have been suspended for nearly a year. The summer schedule also does not include any services to Indore, forcing passengers to rely on trains or road transport.

Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Terminal Director Lokesh Kumar Yadav stated that no new flights have been added in the summer schedule.

Flights on the Delhi route have been reduced, while an additional flight has been included on the Bengaluru route.