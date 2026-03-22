MP News: Chaitra Navratri Sparks Massive Devotee Rush At 300-Year-Old Maa Khairi Ki Devi Temple In Chhatarpur

MP News: Chaitra Navratri Sparks Massive Devotee Rush At Maa Khairi Ki Devi Temple In Chhatarpur |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): With the onset of Chaitra Navratri, Maa Khairi Ki Devi temple in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur stands as a prominent centre of deep faith for devotees

According to local belief, the temple of goddess Khairi is centuries old and is considered one of the Siddhpeeth (sacred power centre) established.

Spiritual atmosphere during Chaitra Navratri

During Chaitra Navratri, a special spiritual atmosphere prevails within this ancient temple, drawing large numbers of devotees who arrive to seek blessings.

A sacred Akhand Jyot burns continuously inside the temple for all nine days of Navratri, symbolising eternal faith and divine presence. From early morning till late night, long queues of devotees can be seen waiting patiently for Darshan.

The temple premises echo with the sounds of Aarti, Bhajan-Kirtan, and chants, creating an atmosphere that is both powerful and deeply serene.

According to Munna Maharaj, the temple priest, the tradition of lighting sacred lamps and performing special adornments (Shringar) during Navratri dates back many years.

300-year-old sacred idol

According to history and folklore, the sacred idol of Maa Khairi Ki Devi was consecrated approximately 300 years ago by Maharaja Chhatrasal, the founder of Chhatarpur, acting upon the inspiration of his spiritual Guru.

Within the temple complex, alongside Maa Khairi Ki Devi, the deities of Kal Bhairav, Batuk Bhairav, and Lord Surya (the Sun God) are also enshrined.

Devotees firmly believe that, through the grace of Maa Khairi, the entire Bundelkhand region—including the city of Chhatarpur—remains safeguarded against various forms of calamities.

One of the most unique and captivating traditions of the temple involves the changing divine forms of the goddess. According to devotees, the Goddess is adorned and decorated in three distinct forms each day. Consequently, over the span of three days, devotees are granted the privilege of witnessing glimpses of all nine divine manifestations of the Goddess.

Devotees arrive at the temple in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the goddess adorned in these divine ornaments and captivating forms. In each distinct manifestation, the Mother’s unique image serves to deepen the sense of devotion and reverence within the hearts of the worshippers.

Faith that fulfills wishes

Newlywed couples visit the Maa Khere Ki Devi Temple—as well as the local Village Goddess temple—to perform the ritual of 'Hathe Lagana' in accordance with Bundeli traditions, thereby seeking blessings for a blissful beginning to their married life.

Similarly, following the birth of a child, family members arrive at the temple—carrying traditional cradles and baskets amidst musical accompaniment—to seek the Mother Goddess's blessings for the newborn's life.

The crowds that throng the Maa Khere Ki Devi Temple during Navratri serve as a testament to the enduring strength of faith, tradition, and folk beliefs, even in the modern era.

Every devotee who arrives at the Mother’s shrine departs with their wishes, faith, and devotion reaffirmed—and this remains the most defining characteristic of this ancient temple.