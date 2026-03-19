Chaitra Navratri 2026: Devotees Flock Shakti Peeth Maa Sharda Temple In MP's Maihar On Day-1 Of Navratri -- VIDEO

MP News: Devotees Flock Maa Sharda Temple In Maihar On First Day Of Chaitra Navratri |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees thronged Maa Sharda Temple on Trikoot Parvat in Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar district on the first day of Chaitra Navratri (Thursday).

As soon as the temple gates opened in the morning, chants of ‘Jai Mata Di’ echoed across the temple premises.

The festival began with the worship of the first form of Devi, Maa Shailputri, with her bull, wearing a crescent moon on her head, and carrying a trident.

People from across the country attended the aarti and other rituals. Here, authorities ensured smooth arrangements and security for all visitors.

VIDEO | Maihar, Madhya Pradesh: Devotees throng Maa Sharda Devi Temple on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. Visuals of morning aarti.#ChaitraNavratri2026



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/QHtowfO7Rb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 19, 2026

One of the devotees said, "The temple is truly magnificent. Maa Sharda looks extremely beautiful, especially during Navratri when she is adorned with elaborate decorations. After having her darshan, one feels a deep sense of pride and spiritual satisfaction."

Maihar, Madhya Pradesh: On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri, devotees visited Maa Sharda Devi Temple to offer prayers and seek blessings. pic.twitter.com/tjSiTL2gCC — IANS (@ians_india) March 18, 2026

Where does the name ‘Maihar’ come from?

According to Hindu mythology, the name is linked to Goddess Sati which makes it a site of great religious and spiritual significance.

One of the 51 Shaktipeetha, Maihar is believed to be the sacred spot where the necklace (haar) of Goddess Sati fell.

The name ‘Maihar’ comes from ‘Mai’ (Mother) and ‘Har’ (necklace).

Maa Sharda is revered as the goddess of knowledge and power, whose blessings fulfill devotees’ wishes.

Maihar, Madhya Pradesh: On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri, a devotee says, "The temple is truly magnificent. Maa Sharda looks extremely beautiful, especially during Navratri when she is adorned with elaborate decorations. After having her darshan, one feels a deep… pic.twitter.com/AIU0ZawEgo — IANS (@ians_india) March 18, 2026

Pious hearts gets fulfilled wishes

To reach the hilltop, the devotees need to climb hundreds of steps, though a ropeway is now available for elderly and differently-abled devotees.

Every year during Navratri, the temple management decorates the entire premises beautifully and makes special arrangements to manage the large crowds.

Devotees believe that those who come with a pious heart leave the temple with their wishes fulfilled.

Special prayers and rituals during Navratri spread devotion and spiritual energy throughout the region.

The temple has remained a major center of faith for centuries, which attracts increasing numbers of devotees every year.