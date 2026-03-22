Madhya Pradesh March 22, 2026, Weather Update: After 4 Days Of Rain & Hail, Heat Set To Rise In State |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A strong weather system that remained active over Madhya Pradesh for the past 98 hours (around 4 days) has now moved away.

During this period, nearly 45 districts experienced thunderstorms and rain, while 17 districts also reported hailstorms.

What do meteorologists say?

With the system gone, the weather is expected to turn hot. The Meteorological Department has issued a heat alert, stating that there will be no chances of rain or thunderstorms for the next 4 days.

However, weather conditions may change again towards the end of the month. According to officials, a new western disturbance is likely to become active from March 26, which may bring light rain or cloudy skies, especially in the northern and western parts of the state.

Weather in Madhya Pradesh at 10:30 Am | IMD Bhopal

Temperature records

On Saturday, some districts saw cloudy weather. In Bhopal, clouds covered the sky, leading to a drop in daytime temperatures.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Pachmarhi at 25.6°C. Other temperatures included:

Rewa and Datia: 28.2°C

Nowgong and Satna: 28.3°C

Seoni: 28.4°C

Tikamgarh and Sidhi: 28.6°C

Damoh and Umaria: 29°C

Sheopur: 29.4°C

Mandla and Khajuraho: 29.5°C

Among the major cities:

Bhopal: 29.4°C

Jabalpur: 29.5°C

Indore: 30.6°C

Gwalior: 28.4°C

Ujjain: 31.5°C

Weather systems affecting Madhya Pradesh at present | IMD Bhopal

Thunderstorms and rain continued across 45 districts of Madhya Pradesh over the past four days.

The affected districts include Indore, Dhar, Khargone, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Bhopal, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Narmadapuram, Harda, Betul, Gwalior, Mauganj, Sheopur, Morena, Datia, Ashoknagar, Ratlam, Ujjain, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Chhatarpur, Katni, Umaria, Maihar, Satna, Anuppur, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Pandhurna, and Mandla.

Meanwhile, hailstorms were reported in several districts, including Alirajpur, Barwani, Vidisha, Betul, Jhabua, Khandwa, Agar-Malwa, Chhindwara, Jabalpur, Seoni, Chhatarpur, Shivpuri, Raisen, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, and Mandla.

These sudden weather changes have impacted daily life and agriculture in many parts of the state.