Indore News: Ticket Booking For Sharjah Flight Opens | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Air India Express flight between Indore and Sharjah, suspended on February 28, may resume operations from April 5 as the airline has opened bookings on its website. The flight is scheduled to operate four days a week.

Despite bookings opening, uncertainty remains due to the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran, which may delay the resumption of operations.

Following Iranian attacks on several cities in the UAE during the conflict, flights from most UAE cities to other countries, including India, were suspended on February 28. Currently, only a limited number of flights are operating from metro cities in India.

As a result, the Indore-Sharjah flight has remained suspended since February 28, causing inconvenience to passengers. Travellers to and from the UAE have been routing their journeys through cities such as Delhi and Mumbai.

Air India Express has opened bookings for the Indore-Sharjah flight from April 5. The service will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Travel agents said that while bookings have opened, the flight may not resume if the situation does not improve. At present, limited flights are operating between India and the UAE, mainly from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kochi, and most of these are non-scheduled services.

The Air India Express flight between the city and Sharjah, which was suspended on February 28th, may resume operations on April 5th as the airline has opened bookings on its website. This flight will operate four days a week. Though the airline has started ticket bookings, it is also being said that the ongoing war between the US and Iran may further delay the flight's operation.

It is noteworthy that following the Iranian attacks on several cities in the UAE amid the war, flights from most UAE cities to other countries, including India, were suspended on February 28th. Very limited numbers of flights are being operated in the metro cities of the country. Consequently, the Indore-Sharjah flight has been suspended since February 28th, causing significant inconvenience to passengers travelling on this flight.

Passengers travelling to and from the UAE have had to travel via cities like Delhi and Mumbai. However, Air India Express appears to be preparing to resume its flights. The airline has opened bookings for this flight on its website from April 5th. This previously scheduled flight will now operate four days a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Travel agents are stating that Air India Express has opened bookings for flights between Indore and Sharjah from April 5th. However, if the situation doesn't improve by then, this flight operation is unlikely to roll out. Only a very limited number of flights are currently operating between India and the UAE. These flights are limited to cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kochi. Most of these flights are non-scheduled rather than regular.