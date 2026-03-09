Indore News: 8-Year-Old Boy Run Over By Tanker In Lasudia, Driver Absconding | Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An 8-year-old boy died after a tanker ran over him in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, the officials said on Monday.

According to information, the tragedy occurred in the Lasudia area of Indore on Monday morning and the vehicle was a private tanker.

Regarding the matter, police said the incident took place around 7 am in Niranjanpur Basti. The child was identified as Kartik, son of Banwari Bhand. He was standing outside his house when a tanker allegedly ran over him.

The tanker’s wheel passed over the boy’s head, causing his death on the spot.

Family members alleged that they tried to stop the tanker after the accident, but the driver fled the scene with the vehicle. Police have not yet been able to trace the tanker or its driver.

After receiving information, an FRV team reached the spot and sent the body to MY Hospital for post-mortem.

The victim’s family also claimed that many private tankers frequently move through the area, posing a constant risk of accidents. They alleged that despite demanding action since morning, the tanker has not been caught yet.

Kartik’s father works as a labourer and also plays the dholak for a living. Kartik was the youngest among three siblings.

The family originally belongs to Jagpura village in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district and had moved to Indore about a year ago in search of work. They currently live in a hut in Niranjanpur Basti.

The matter is under investigation and further details are awaited.