Indore News: 67-Year-Old Cyclist Pedals 30 Km Daily For Road Safety Awareness |

a newIndore (Madhya Pradesh): At an age when most people prefer to sit back and rest up, a 67-year-old Indore resident sets a new standard for the upcoming generation by cycling 25 to 30 kilometers daily to promote road safety and helmet usage.

Riding his bicycle every morning at 5 am, Krishan Kumar Khandelwal starts his cycling route from Scheme No. 140, passing through Palasia, MG Road, Rajwada, and other busy areas before returning.

42,000 kms and counting!

Khandelwal is associated with a cycling group but mostly prefers cycling alone. So far, he has completed more than 42,000 kilometres within the city.

His "cold only lasts a few minutes" philosophy is a perfect takeaway for anyone struggling to start a morning workout. He says that cold weather lasts only for a few minutes; once the body warms up, cycling becomes comfortable and refreshing.

Regular practice increased stamina

Originally from Ratlam, Khandelwal moved to Indore about ten years ago for business. Initially, cycling was difficult due to dust and fatigue, but he witnessed a transition with regular practice. There was an evident increase in his stamina by regularly cycling.

What began as an 8-kilometre ride gradually turned into long-distance cycling. Today, cycling is an inseparable part of his daily routine.

He believes cycling improves lung capacity, boosts stamina, and keeps the mind fresh. He also ensures his bicycle is properly equipped with lights, making it visible from a distance to avoid accidents.

Khandelwal During Free Press Mini Marathon 2026 |

Khandelwal also participated in the Free Press Mini Marathon 2026 and bagged a certificate after the run. While speaking to Free Press during the Free Press Mini Marathon 2026, Khandelwal said, "Fitness is an essential part of every youth, and one must ensure to take good care of their health. I participated for the 3rd time in the Free Press Mini Marathon and will keep participating for the goodwill of my health."

Notably, Khandelwal is also a vigilant citizen who assists traffic police at Palasia Square by managing traffic to ensure road safety. He stops vehicles at traffic signals and educates two-wheeler riders about the importance of wearing helmets. He says that if helmet use is essential for motorbike riders, cyclists should also wear helmets for their own safety.