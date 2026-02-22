Indore News: Congress Alleges Police Inaction During BJP Protest

File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): City Congress Committee president Chintu Choukse alleged that BJP workers attacked Congress supporters under the protection of the administration and police.

He claimed that stones and bottles were thrown at Congress workers while police personnel present at the spot remained silent spectators.

Choukse said it was a serious mistake by the administration to allow Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha to hold a protest in front of the Congress office. According to him, this permission itself was wrong and appeared to have been granted under political pressure.

He said that after police barricaded near the Congress office, BJP youth wing workers started throwing stones and tomatoes.

The Congress leader stated that Congress workers were standing peacefully outside their office and following Gandhian principles, while BJP workers created chaos.

He alleged that police officers failed in their duty and did not take action when the attack began. Choukse said the police should have immediately stopped the attackers and dispersed them. He further alleged that due to political pressure, no action was taken against those involved.

Choukse termed the incident a rehearsal to disturb the city’s atmosphere and demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident. He also demanded action against the administrative and police officers who allowed the protest. Congress also claimed that the names of three Congress activists were falsely added to the FIR as they were out of the city at the time of the incident.

Case against protestors for not taking permission

DCP (Zone-1) Krishan Lalchandani said that after registering FIR from BJYM and Congress, the police have also registered a separate case against those protesting, as neither group took permission. A sub-inspector posted at Dwarkapuri police station, who was at the spot, also sustained injury.

A case under the section of ‘criminal offence to assault or use criminal force against a public servant to deter them from discharging their duty’ was also registered. The CCTVs and videos are being examined to identify the accused.