Board Exams 2026: 21 Schools Marked Sensitive In Indore, Students Sent 15km Away To Prevent Cheating |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a high-stakes move to safeguard the integrity of the state’s education system, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has implemented a strict ‘distance mapping’ strategy for the ongoing 2026 board examinations.

Students from 21 schools in Indore district are travelling up to 15 kilometres to appear for their exams at designated centres.

Why was the 15km rule enforced?

The decision to shift students away from nearby centres follows the classification of 21 schools as ‘sensitive’ or ‘highly sensitive’ by the Indore District Education Office (DEO).

The move aims to stop cheating due to several risk factors, like-

Past incidents of malpractice: Reports of organised mass copying and paper leaks in previous years.

High number of private candidates: The board considers this demographic more vulnerable to irregularities.

Local interference: Allegations of copying networks influencing smaller neighbourhood centres.

To stop this pattern, students have been shifted to bigger government-run nodal centres like Government Malwa Kanya School and Government Excellence School (Bal Vinay Mandir), where strict monitoring is in place.

Surveillance measures intensified

The 21 flagged centres are being treated as high-security zones under MPBSE’s 2026 digital surveillance plan. Special arrangements include:

Signal jammers to block mobile phones and Bluetooth devices.

Live CCTV monitoring, with footage sent directly to the board office in Bhopal and the Indore Collector’s office.

Mandatory videography recording of question paper distribution and the sealing of answer sheets.

Commute challenge for students

As Class 12 exams began on February 10 and Class 10 exams on February 13, many families are facing difficulties because students have to travel longer distances.

Indore DEO Shanta Swami Bhargav said that while the longer commute may be inconvenient, ensuring a “leak-proof examination” remains the top priority. Students must reach their centres by 8:30 AM, as the 30-minute mandatory entry rule is being strictly enforced with no exceptions at sensitive sites.