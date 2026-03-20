Indore News: 43-Year-Old Hangs Self Over Vehicle Loan Pressure; No Suicide Note Found

The constable allegedly sent a photo of the noose to his girlfriend | IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 43-year-old man was found hanging at his residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, the officials reported on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Dulichand Rathore. It is said he took the extreme step due to stress over unpaid loan installments.

According to information, the incident took place in Indore’s Ramanand Nagar area. At the time of the incident, his children were at home while his wife was away attending a bhajan.

She discovered the tragedy upon returning, which shocked the neighborhood.

Vehicle loan caused severe stress

According to Chandan Nagar police, Dulichand had taken a loan to purchase a vehicle but had been unable to pay installments for several months. Continuous pressure from the bank caused him severe stress.

The incident occurred in the evening. Dulichand was in a room at the back of the house. When he did not come out, his daughter checked and saw him hanging. She immediately called her mother to inform her.

No suicide note found

No suicide note was found at the scene. Police have sent the body for post-mortem and are investigating by questioning the finance company and agents.

Dulichand is survived by his wife and three children - two daughters and a son - who are all studying.

The family is in shock following the incident, and his wife said they were unaware of the full loan details, though bank officials had been pressuring him for payments.

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