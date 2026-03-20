MP News: Two Children Injured After Roof Of Dilapidated School Building Collapses In Dhar

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two children sustained injuries after the roof of a dilapidated school building collapsed in Sonagarh village, about 10 kilometres from Sardarpur tehsil headquarters of Dhar on Thursday .

Both injured children are currently undergoing treatment at Kanchan Hospital in Rajgarh, where their condition is stable. The children Balwan, 10, and Kalu, 15, were trapped under the debris and sustained injuries.

As per reports, the incident occurred between 3 to 4 pm on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, a government holiday. According to reports, three to four children were playing near the abandoned school structure when its roof and supporting pillars suddenly gave way.

Authorities had constructed a new school building nearly a decade ago due to the unsafe condition of the old structure, which is estimated to be 35 to 40 years old. Classes from Grade 1 to Grade 8 have since been conducted in the new premises. However, the old building was not demolished by local authorities despite repeated concerns.

School Headmaster Tikamchand Rathore said that the School Management Committee had formally requested the Gram Panchayat to demolish the structure, however, no action was taken. Dr ML Jain confirmed that both children are receiving treatment and are out of danger.

The incident raised questions about administrative negligence in failing to remove hazardous structures, despite prior warnings.