 Indore News: 4 Youths Die, 7 Injured After Wedding Car Crashes Into Truck In Ashta
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 4 Youths Die, 7 Injured After Wedding Car Crashes Into Truck In Ashta

Indore News: 4 Youths Die, 7 Injured After Wedding Car Crashes Into Truck In Ashta

Four youths died and seven others were injured after a car carrying wedding guests crashed into an overloaded truck near Khudel in Indore late at night. The victims were returning from a wedding in Ashta. Angry locals blocked the road after the accident, while police started an investigation and began searching for the truck driver.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 06, 2026, 10:57 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four youths were crushed to death after a car carrying wedding guests crashed into an overloaded truck late at night in Indore on Sunday.

The incident took place in the Khudel area near Indore. Seven other people were seriously injured in the accident.

According to information, the incident happened when the wedding of Mohammad Arif had just taken place in Ashta. After the nikah ceremony, the bride and wedding guests were returning to Badwali Chowki in three to four vehicles.

During the journey, a truck loaded with fodder was reportedly being driven carelessly and was repeatedly overtaking vehicles on the road.

Near a trenching ground, the truck driver suddenly applied brakes. The car following the truck lost control and rammed into it from behind. The collision was very strong and the car was badly damaged.

Read Also
Indore News: 24 Grams Of MD Drug, Phones Worth ₹5 Lakh Seized; 4 Arrested Including Woman
article-image

Four youths — Farhan (19), Aris (20), Irfan (24) and Arfad (23), all residents of Badwali Chowki — died on the spot. Seven others, including Asif, Mohammad Ali, Ayan, Sonu, Mohammad Kaif, Rehan and Alfez, were seriously injured and were rushed to hospital.

Read Also
Indore News: Woman Among Four Held With MD Drugs Worth ₹2.40 Lakh
article-image

After the accident, angry wedding guests tried to catch the truck driver, but he escaped from the scene.

Police said an investigation has been started to find out the exact cause of the accident.

Teams are checking CCTV footage from nearby areas and speaking to witnesses who were present at the spot. Officers are also trying to trace the truck driver who fled after the crash. Police said strict action will be taken against those responsible for the incident.

Meanwhile, locals and family members of the victims demanded strict action in the case and proper action against the truck driver involved in the accident.

Follow us on