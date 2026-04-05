Indore News: Woman Among Four Held With MD Drugs Worth ₹2.40 Lakh | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch arrested three men and a woman, who reportedly works as an event organiser, for drug smuggling and seized 24.08g of MDMA worth approximately Rs2.40 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, the team intercepted a car near Kankeshwari Ground and found the four suspects inside. During questioning, they gave vague answers. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 24.08g of MD drugs concealed in the car’s ceiling box.

Police identified the suspects as Rizwan Khokar of Ratlam, Faizan Mansuri of Ratlam, Samir Lakara of Ratlam and Kajal.

According to the police, the three men have prior criminal records related to assault, while the woman reportedly manages events across various cities.

Police seized the car and four mobile phones along with the narcotic substance. During interrogation, the suspects allegedly confessed to purchasing the drugs at lower prices and selling them to youth in Indore at higher rates for quick profit.

The Crime Branch registered a case against the suspects under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. Further interrogation is underway to trace the source of the narcotics.