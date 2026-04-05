Indore News: 24 Grams Of MD Drug, Phones Worth ₹5 Lakh Seized; 4 Arrested Including Woman | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Crime Branch has arrested 4 people, including a woman, with 24.08 grams of MD drugs, as reported on Sunday.

The woman is said to be involved in event organisation across different cities. The drugs were hidden in their car. Authorities also seized the car, 4 mobile phones, and other items worth around ₹5 lakh.

According to the Crime Branch, the operation was part of a crackdown on drug sellers and buyers.

During the investigation, the team spotted a white car parked in a secluded area near Kankeshwari empty ground behind Mangal Parisar Garden.

A woman and 3 other men were inside the car. As they were acting suspiciously, it prompted the police to question them.

During questioning, the suspects gave different names. However, later on they were identified as Rizwan Khokhar, Faizan Mansuri, Samir Lakara, all from Ratlam and Kajal Upadhyay from Indore.

A search of the car revealed 24.08 grams of MD drugs in a sealed box on the right side of the vehicle. The street value of the drugs is estimated at ₹2.4 lakh.

Initial questioning revealed that the group bought drugs at low prices and sold them at higher rates to addicts.

According to the police, the woman also organises events in various cities, while Rizwan has a previous assault case registered in Ratlam.

At present, the Crime Branch is investigating the matter to gather more information from the suspects.