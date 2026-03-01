Indore News: Two, Including Woman, Held With ₹2.3 Lakh Cannabis In Separate Cases | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were arrested in separate cases for allegedly possessing cannabis worth over Rs 2.3 lakh during routine checking drives in the city, police said on Saturday.

In the first case, the city crime branch arrested a woman near the Dewas-Indore Bypass Road close to Dagariya Farm House on the road leading towards Nipania.

Additional DCP Rajesh Dandotiya said the woman was riding a two-wheeler and carrying a sack near her feet, which raised suspicion. When police stopped and questioned her, she identified herself as Sonali Singh, a resident of Mangliya.

On searching the sack, police recovered over eight kilograms of cannabis estimated to be worth around Rs2 lakh. A two-wheeler and an iPhone were also seized, taking the total value of the seized items to approximately Rs 3.5 lakh.

Police said the woman had earlier been arrested with six kilograms of cannabis and was out on bail. Despite this, she allegedly resumed illegal drug activities. During questioning, she allegedly admitted to buying cannabis at lower rates and selling it at higher prices to addicts in the city.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is underway to trace the larger supply network.

Man arrested with cannabis worth Rs 30,000

In another case, Palasia police arrested a man with cannabis worth Rs 30,000 in the international market. Police identified the suspect as Ajay Kaithwas, a resident of Vinoba Nagar, who was apprehended from Khajrana Road during checking.

On searching him, police recovered 1.24 kilograms of cannabis from his possession. The seized cannabis is estimated to be worth around Rs 30,000 in the international market. During questioning, he allegedly admitted that he used to buy cannabis at lower rates and sell it at higher prices to drug addicts in nearby areas to earn profit.