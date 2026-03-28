Indore News: 3-Year-Old Burnt Alive After Fire Erupts In Car On Indore-Khandwa Road

Indore News: 3-Year-Old Burnt Alive In Car Fire On Indore-Khandwa Road | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 3-year-old boy tragically died after a acr accidentally caught fire near on Khandwa road, as reported on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Chirag Bhaiyadiya, son of Sanjay Bhaiyadiya, and the mishap occurred at Babriwal Dhaba on Khandwa Road.

According to information, the incident occurred on March 20 at around 11 am when Sanjay, brought his Swift Dzire (DL 8 CAD 3786) with toddler Chirag to help repair DJ Dheeraj Chauhan’s vehicle.

While repairing the car, Chirag was playing inside the vehicle when it suddenly caught fire.

It is also said the doors of the car were locked due to which the child could not be taken out.

Passersby and dhaba staff also tried to control the flames by breaking the windows and using water and fire extinguishers.

Despite their efforts, Chirag was completely burned in the fire.

The boy was taken to Madhya Bharat Hospital, Mahu, where a postmortem was conducted.

Further details are awaited on the matter.

Fire incidents rise during summer

Fire incidents have been on rise during summer season in Indore. The city already witnessed a horrific fire incident which claimed the life of 8 people.

The incident occurres in Brijeshwari Colony.

The blaze was triggered by a short circuit at an EV charging point, which caused a blast in two gas cylinders.

The fire started around 4 am when an electric car caught fire outside the Pugaliya family’s home and quickly spread inside.