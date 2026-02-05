 Indore News: ₹3 Lakh Cash, Jewelry Stolen From Ram Temple
Around ₹3 lakh and temple jewelry were stolen from the Ram Temple in Singhasa village, Indore, after thieves broke the locks early Thursday. Separate thefts were also reported in Tilak Nagar and Aerodrum areas, where cash, gold, silver, and valuables were stolen. Police have registered FIRs and begun investigations.

Thursday, February 05, 2026
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Three lakh rupees along with jewelry from a temple were stolen in Indore on Thursday.

The thieves stole jewelry of the deity and around three lakh rupees kept in the donation box.

The robbery took place from the Ram Temple in Singhasa village, Chandan Nagar, Indore on Thursday morning.

The information came to light, when the priest arrived to open the temple, he found the locks broken. Locals were informed immediately, and Chandan Nagar police rushed to the spot.

According to priest Narendra Pathak, thieves stole jewelry of the deity and around three lakh rupees kept in the donation box. They also attempted to break the donation box. Police are currently using this footage to track the suspects.

The incident has angered local residents, who even gathered at the temple and questioned the police about security measures.

Indore has seen a series of thefts in recent days, with incidents reported in both Chandan Nagar and other city areas.

Meanwhile, in the Tilak Nagar area, a house in Goyal Nagar was also robbed.

The one who complained, Kulbhushan Jain, said unknown thieves entered his home and stole valuable items, including a gold necklace set, a diamond set, gold tops, silver anklets, and other valuables.

Another theft took place in Aerodrum area, at the house of Harshvardhan Singh Rathore in B Padmalay Colony.

Thieves stole a laptop, silver items from the upper floor, cash, and expensive clothes before fleeing, leaving the house ransacked and the family in shock.

Police have registered FIRs in all cases and are investigating to catch the suspects. Authorities have urged residents to stay alert and report any suspicious activity in their neighborhoods or wherever they notice.

