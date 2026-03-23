Indore News: 2nd International Conference On Engineering, Science & Management From April 10

Indore College Tales: ICESM 2026 to Connect Young Minds Beyond Boundaries | AI Generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As academic calendars fill with exams and deadlines, a different kind of energy is quietly building among students and researchers, one driven by ideas, innovation, and collaboration.

The Second International Conference on Engineering, Science and Management (ICESM 2026) is set to take place on April 10 and 11, bringing together voices from across disciplines in a fully online format.

More than just a technical gathering

Organised by the Department of Computer Engineering and Electrical Engineering at Guru Gobind Singh College of Engineering and Research Centre, Nashik, in collaboration with RSP Research Hub, Coimbatore, the conference is shaping up to be more than just a technical gathering. It promises to be a shared space where curiosity meets opportunity.

With early bird registrations closing on March 30 and final registrations open until April 5, participants are already gearing up to present their work on a global platform. What makes ICESM 2026 particularly appealing is its accessibility to students, faculty, and research scholars who can engage without the barriers of travel, making knowledge exchange more inclusive than ever.

Meaningful academic incentive

For Indore students, especially those from institutions like DAVV, IET-DAVV, IPS Academy, or Medicaps University, the conference opens up opportunities that would otherwise require travel and higher costs. Since it’s virtual, students can attend, present papers, and interact with researchers globally right from Indore.

Beyond presentations, the conference offers meaningful academic incentives. Selected research papers will be published in open-access journals with a DOI recognition, while abstracts will find a place in officially published proceedings carrying an ISBN. For many young researchers, this is a stepping stone into the world of academic publishing.

Best Presenter Awards to be given

Adding a competitive spark, the conference will also recognise excellence through Best Presenter Awards across categories including undergraduate, postgraduate, research scholars, and faculty. Selected works may even be elevated to Scopus-indexed book chapters, offering wider visibility.

In a time where digital platforms are redefining learning, ICESM 2026 stands as a reminder that innovation thrives when ideas are shared—no matter the distance.