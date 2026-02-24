Indore News: ₹291 Crore Subsidy Disbursed Under PM Surya Ghar Yojana—54,500 Rooftop Solar Installations In Malwa-Nimar | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rooftop solar adoption is witnessing rapid growth across the Malwa-Nimar region, especially in Indore, driven by incentives under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

With subsidies of up to Rs 78,000 per household, interest in solar energy has surged, taking the total number of rooftop solar installations in West Madhya Pradesh to 54,500.

Managing director of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Power Distribution Company Limited, Anup Kumar Singh, said that 42,500 households have installed rooftop solar plants under the scheme so far.

As many as 37,340 consumers have received subsidies amounting to Rs 291 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), with payments being credited daily to beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

Indore has emerged as the leading city in Madhya Pradesh in rooftop solar adoption, with nearly 25,000 installations completed. Key growth has been recorded in areas such as the Super Corridor and Bypass. The total generation capacity under the rooftop solar net metering system in the company’s jurisdiction has reached around 400 megawatts.