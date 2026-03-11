Indore News: 18 Gamblers Arrested In Mhow Farmhouse Raid; Over ₹13 Lakh Cash Seized | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Police arrested 18 people for gambling during a raid at a farmhouse in the Manpur police station area of Mhow on Wednesday morning.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint police team conducted the raid at a farmhouse located in Awlaipura village on the AB Road. The accused were allegedly caught gambling with playing cards and placing bets.

During the operation, police seized ₹13,67,971 in cash, playing cards, 30 mobile phones and 2 cars used by the accused.

6 absconding

Officials said 6 other accused managed to escape from the spot and a search has been launched to trace them.

Police also named the farmhouse caretaker Ranjit Jat as an accused in the case.

According to officials, the main organiser of the gambling racket, Jagdish Rathore alias ‘Uncle’ alias ‘Kubda ', a resident of Rajgarh in Dhar district, is among those who fled the spot. Police said he has previous cases related to gambling.

A case has been registered at Manpur police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Gambling Act, and the arrested accused have been sent to the SDM court for further action.

Sources said the raid was carried out by the IG squad without informing the local Manpur police, which has raised questions about the possible role of local police in allowing the gambling activity to continue.

The farmhouse where the raid took place is reportedly registered in the name of IAS officer Vandana Vaidya and her husband Ambrish Vaidya.

Vandana Vaidya is currently serving as the Managing Director of the Finance Development Corporation in Indore and is a promoted IAS officer from the 2009 batch.

Police said further investigation in the case is underway and efforts are being made to arrest the absconding accused.