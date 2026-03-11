Indore News: Air India Express Cancels Sharjah-Indore Flights Till March 22

Several Students Stranded at Vancouver Airport After Air India Flight to Delhi Cancelled | IANS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Indore and other parts of Madhya Pradesh stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have suffered a setback as Air India Express has cancelled its Sharjah–Indore–Sharjah flight operations till March 22.

The airline has also removed the ticket booking option for the route from its website, leaving stranded passengers with limited travel options.

According to sources, the flight has remained suspended since February 28.

Initially, the cancellation was attributed to the closure of Sharjah Airport amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel. However, even after the airport resumed operations, the airline has not restarted the service.

Many passengers had earlier booked tickets on the Sharjah–Indore flight for ?12,000–?15,000. With the suspension of the service, travellers are now forced to look for flights from Dubai or other cities, where fares to major Indian destinations have surged to ?80,000–?1 lakh.

Travel agents said it is uncertain whether bookings will reopen from March 23, as the flight has currently been removed from the airline’s reservation system.

Although the airline has indicated that bookings may begin from March 23, agents said there is no confirmation yet that the flights will actually resume from that date.