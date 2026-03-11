Indore News: Anti-Plastic Drive 35 Sacks Of Banned Polythene Seized, ?75K Spot Fine Imposed | Representarive Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing its crackdown on single-use plastic, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Tuesday seized 35 sacks of banned polythene carry bags and imposed a spot fine of ?75,000 during a special enforcement drive.

According to officials, the municipal corporation’s health department conducted the operation in the Lohamandi area under Ward No. 63.

During the inspection, officials found a large quantity of prohibited and substandard polythene bags being loaded onto a truck.

Health officer Rajesh Jaiswal said the team noticed suspicious activity while carrying out routine inspections in the Lohamandi transport hub. At the time, a truck belonging to Praveen Logistic Private Limited Transport was being loaded with goods.

“On suspicion, the municipal team conducted a detailed inspection of the vehicle. During the checking process, 35 sacks of banned and substandard polythene carry bags were found inside the truck,” Jaiswal said.

The entire consignment was seized immediately. Officials confirmed that the material consisted of banned single-use plastic carry bags, which are prohibited under environmental regulations due to their harmful impact on the environment.

Following the seizure, the IMC imposed a spot fine of ?75,000 on the transport company for violating the ban on single-use plastic.