Indore News: 16-Year-Old Found Hanging In Chandan Nagar; Family Says She Was Normal All Day

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 16-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself to death inside her house on Monday.

The incident took place in the Chandan Nagar area, it came to light when she did not come out of her room till evening. Family members opened the door and found her hanging.

According to family members, the girl, identified as Mahi, had breakfast with the family in the morning and behaved normally throughout the day. In the afternoon, she spoke with her sister-in-law before going to her room.

When she did not come out for a long time, her mother went to check on her and discovered the incident. Police were informed and reached the spot to start an investigation.

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Police said no suicide note was found at the scene. Mahi’s father runs a small shop in local weekly markets. The family includes her parents and a brother.

According to her brother Rupesh, she was studying in Class 8 and had no known academic pressure or other problems.

Another Incident

In another incident under the Kanadia Police Station area, a 23-year-old man, Ramjeevan Balai, allegedly died by suicide in his house in Amba Muliya village.

Family members found him hanging in the evening and informed the police.

Ramjeevan worked as a watchman at a farm and lived with his mother. His extended family lives in Khategaon.

Man locks wife, daughters before hanging himself in Chhatarpur

A man allegedly locked his wife and three young daughters inside a room and hanged himself to death in Bada Malhera on Sunday morning in Chhatarpur.

The incident took place in Ward No. 1 of the town. The man first locked the room from outside, leaving his wife and daughters trapped inside as they shouted for help.

He then went to another room in the house and hanged himself. Hearing the cries, neighbours gathered and informed the police.