Indore News: 105 Domestic LPG Cylinders Seized From 35 Commercial Establishments | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following complaints about the use of domestic LPG cylinders by commercial establishments, the district administration seized 105 domestic cylinders during action against 35 establishments in a special drive conducted in the city on Wednesday.

On the instructions of district collector Shivam Verma, the campaign was launched by the district administration to prevent the misuse of domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes.

Three special teams were formed to carry out the drive.

District supply controller ML Maru said the teams began inspections on Wednesday morning and will continue checking different areas of the city daily from 6am to 10pm.

During the inspections, officials visited hotels, restaurants and other commercial establishments to verify whether domestic LPG cylinders were being used for business purposes.

The district administration said the drive will continue in the coming days and strict action will be taken against anyone found using domestic gas cylinders for commercial purposes.