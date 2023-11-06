Indore: Newly Married Woman Electrocuted

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old newly married woman was allegedly electrocuted while washing clothes. It is believed that she was using an immersion rod to warm the water at her place in Gandhi Nagar police station area on Saturday.

She was alone at her house when this incident happened and was found by her house owner in the evening when he went to see her as she used to make tea for him in the evening. The house owner found her lying dead and informed the police and her husband.

The police are investigating the case to know the actual cause of the death and have recorded statements of the family members. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Alka, a resident of Balaji Dham Colony.

She had married Rajesh, who hailed from Shajapur, one-and-half years ago and was living with her husband and brother-in-law. A family member said that Alka was alone at the house as her husband and brother-in-law had gone to work in the morning.

The police started an investigation in the case and conducted the post-mortem of the deceased. The autopsy report is awaited to know the actual cause of the death.

