Indore: New throne for Ganesha at Khajrana Temple

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work of placing the new throne of Lord Ganesha made of over 125 kilograms of silver started in the Khajrana Temple on Tuesday.

The throne was prepared in eight months’ time by Meta Jewel Craft, Jaipur. Artisan Deepak Sharma told the media that the design of the throne had taken two months to make and it was built in 6-7 months. “The throne was built in two parts and copper was also used to prepare it along with silver. About 180 kilogram of copper was used over which the silver was placed and carved,” he said.

Priest Ashok Bhatt said that about 650 kilograms of silver were used in preparing the whole sanctum sanctorum of the temple. “The wood of the old throne was damaged due to which a new throne has been built. A team of five artisans from Jaipur are working to place the throne,” he said.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:59 PM IST