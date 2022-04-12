Indore: Collector orders to start PUC centres at all petrol pumps in 60 days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to keep the city pollution-free, collector Manish Singh has asked officials to direct oil companies to start PUC centres at every petrol pump in two months or be ready to face the music. Singh has released the orders under Section 144 and directed RTO officials to give permission to the centres and also to check the PUC centres for allowing them to operate.

The orders have been released with the aim of implementing the action plan prepared to scale down the pollution in the city. “The order will be effective till June 6 and action will be taken under Section 188 and other sections,” the collector ordered.

Orders to ban stubble burning were also released and farmers will have to face a penalty of up to Rs 15,000 in case of violation.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 11:55 PM IST