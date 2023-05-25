Indore : New improved light and sound show at Rajwada

Representative photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : After receiving complaints regarding the ongoing light and sound show at Rajwada the State Archeology Department has replaced the projector in a bid to improve the light and sound of the show. The department has changed the projector to 20,000 lumens for better light, as well as changed the timing of the show.

Complaints of sound echo and visual effects were being received in the feedback book, due to which the audience coming to watch the light and sound show could not hear the sounds of the show clearly.

Officials have worked on the sound system and improved it too.

According to officials, many other complaints received by the department in the feedback book, are being solved.

On the other hand, the timing of the light and sound show has also been changed and the show will now start at 7.30 pm.

The light and sound show at Rajwada was started in March this year with much fanfare but proved to be a flop show due to the poor quality of light and sound.

The show was being run with projectors manufactured in 2016 that were not up to the mark leading to complaints about brightness as the brightness of these projectors was only 5,000 lumen.

The department hopes that replacing the old projectors and enhancing the sound quality along with proper synchronisation will enrich the visual and sound experience of the visitors and thus justify the increased price of the show which is Rs 150 per head.