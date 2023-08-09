Indore: New Ideas Have To Be Applied From Traditional Thinking | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Satish Kumar, All India co-coordinator of Swadeshi Jagran Manch, has said that if the industry and trade wish to move forward, then the vision has to be broad with innovation and technological upgradation.

New ideas have to come out from traditional thinking, only then the country's industry and trade will progress. Kumar was addressing here as a chief guest to the industrialist at the office of Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

He said that today the young population of India is writing growth stories in the world and is mastering the world. He inspired and guided all industrialists to adopt new technology.

He also asked the views of all the industrialists and in their response said the way to get out of the traditional thinking. Earlier, Yogesh Mehta, president of AIMP, talk about connecting industry-academia and encouraging the youth.

StatepPresident of Laghu Udyog Bharti, Rajesh Mishra presided over the programme. On this occasion, industrialists, businessmen of the city including, Harish Nagar, Pramod Dafaria, Sunita Jain, Shrestha Goyal, Anuja Purohit, Suresh Nuhal, Amit Sancheti, Santosh Wagle. Shivnarayan Sharma etc gave their suggestions.

