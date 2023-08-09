Bhopal: Minister Tells Transporters 7 Check-Posts, 6 Checking Points To Be Closed Right Away

Transport minister Govind Singh Rajput, |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Transport minister Govind Singh Rajput assured transporters that seven temporary check-posts and six temporary checking points will be closed with immediate effect in Madhya Pradesh.

The vehicle checking system on Gujarat model will be adopted in Madhya Pradesh by scrapping the check-posts by December 14, 2023, said the minister while talking to the transporters who held a Mahapanchayat here on Tuesday demanding closing of 58 check posts in Madhya Pradesh.

The minister had convened a meeting for talks with the transporters on Tuesday. Seven temporary check posts at Pranpur, Bilao, Nahar, Samarsa, Karhal, Raniganj Tilgela and Rajna, while six more checking points will be scrapped immediately, said the minister.

Nineteen integrated check posts out of 40 are being operated under agreement with MP Road Development Corporation Limited (MPRDC) and MP Border Check post Development Corporation.

The minister said that for adopting the Gujarat model, additional manpower with facilities like breath analyzers, speed radar guns, portable weighing machines, body worn cameras, POS machines will be required. No manual challans.

The minister said that the manual challan system will be abolished in a phased manner. Challan will be made through POS machines and the amount will be deposited online in days to come.

No challan will be made for unloaded vehicles. Challan will be made only against those vehicles which are operating violating rules and regulations, the minister added. Currently, manual checking is being conducted in Maharashtra, Karnataka, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Kerala.

