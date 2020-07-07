Indore: Netizens label activist 'Congress agent' for questioning Tulsi Silawat, Cong leaders come out in support

We have often heard the saying 'honesty is the best policy'. But in today's world, honesty has lost its purity and anyone standing up for it is either humiliated or trolled. Leading a 'masked life' has become the new normal, be it pandemic induced or politically headed.

A 19-year-old woman who confronted Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Silawat and was badly trolled on social media is the recent example of what happens when you stand up for the truth.

A video of activist Upasana Sharma took internet to storm, in which she is seen questioning over Tulsi Silawat joining the BJP and causing the collapse of the erstwhile Kamal Nath government, went viral.

Upasana Sharma on Sunday was present at a local meeting in Indore, when the Water Resources Minister was interacting with residents of some societies to discuss their problems.

However, her 'bravery' made her the dart of trollers, who started abusing her for aiming the minister. The trolls raised questions on her character and made vulgar comments after she posted a video of the incident on her Facebook page. Few were also seen supporting her and calling her 'Rani Lakshmi Bai' of Madhya Pradesh.