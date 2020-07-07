Indore: Netizens label activist 'Congress agent' for questioning Tulsi Silawat, Cong leaders come out in support

We have often heard the saying 'honesty is the best policy'. But in today's world, honesty has lost its purity and anyone standing up for it is either humiliated or trolled. Leading a 'masked life' has become the new normal, be it pandemic induced or politically headed.
A 19-year-old woman who confronted Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Silawat and was badly trolled on social media is the recent example of what happens when you stand up for the truth.
A video of activist Upasana Sharma took internet to storm, in which she is seen questioning over Tulsi Silawat joining the BJP and causing the collapse of the erstwhile Kamal Nath government, went viral.
Upasana Sharma on Sunday was present at a local meeting in Indore, when the Water Resources Minister was interacting with residents of some societies to discuss their problems.
However, her 'bravery' made her the dart of trollers, who started abusing her for aiming the minister. The trolls raised questions on her character and made vulgar comments after she posted a video of the incident on her Facebook page. Few were also seen supporting her and calling her 'Rani Lakshmi Bai' of Madhya Pradesh.
Many came up with their support and called her act as a bold step towards honesty. Congress leaders like Jitu Patwari and Digvijaya Singh also backed the girl with their support. Congress MLA Jitu Patwari took to twitter and said that people will raise question as they are the voter.
Former CM and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said, "Kudos to this brave daughter. We are with you. Shivraj ji, if you truly consider yourself the 'mama' of all, then register an FIR on the complaint of this daughter and arrest the culprits otherwise you will prove to be the biggest impostor. Lets see."
Chairperson of Madhya Pradesh Women's Commission Shobha Ojha wrote on her twitter, "The baseless accusation of the character of a girl questioning the minister in Indore is an insult to the entire female caste. In this whole matter, the Chief Minister of the state should take immediate cognizance and take strict punitive action against all the culprits with immediate arrest."
Few also slammed Upasana of being an agent of Congress. She still bagged netizens' support who cited that being someone's supporter or rival does not bar us from our basic human rights.
Activist Upasana Sharma's say on the incident:
