Indore: Need to develop footwear cluster near city, say local industrialist

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The industrialists of the city have demanded the setting up of a footwear cluster within a radius of 25 km of the city. Over 100 industries are ready to set their units.

Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh organised a crucial meeting on the subject of developing a footwear cluster. Rohan Saxena, executive director of Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) was also present in the meeting.

President of AIMP Pramod Dafaria, Prakash Jain, Yogesh Mehta, Dilip Dev, Tarun Vyas and several other industrialists were also present. More than 25 footwear manufacturers including Girish Punjabi, Amit Sancheti were also there. The footwear manufacturers demanded 300 acres of land from MPIDC ED Saxena.

The industrialist stated that 100 industries are ready to come in the cluster and many outside industries are also excited to come. The industrialists also requested Saxena to develop the said cluster within a radius of 20 to 25 km from the city. The industrialists suggested that the cluster can be developed in Dewas, middle of Dewas-Maxi or in the major industrial area, which is being developed in Sector 7 near Betma in 2000 acres.

Saxena informed that MPIDC is developing many other major projects that will turn the Malwa region as the biggest industrial area of India. At present many big industries are coming to Pithampur. He said land won’t be a problem for the footwear cluster.

