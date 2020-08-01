Indore: NCTE sets aside de-recognition order against Shri Matushri Deviahilya Education College

With giving it a dressing down, National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has reversed its western region committee (WRC)’s dubious and arbitrary order pertaining to withdrawal of recognition to BEd course of Shri Matushri Deviahilya Education College.

With setting aside de-recognition order, the NCTE highlighted “ill-founded and unreasoned” decisions taken in the 310th meeting held from August 19 to August 21, last year.

Unfolding the past, the college in 2016 had submitted a list of 16 faculty members and principal, building certificate and other necessary documents in compliance to NCTE Regulations 2014. Based on that, the college – which was running since 2006 -- was issued fresh recognition from session 2015-16.

Despite compliance, the WRC issued a show-cause notice to the college on December 1, 2017, stating that it has 8+1 staff (8 teachers + one principal) and has not submitted additional building certificate and additional FDRs of Rs 4 lakh.

The college was given one month to reply to the notice. The college had submitted the reply on December 29, 2017, by hand in the WRC office and took a receipt that it had already compliance in 2016 based on which it was issued fresh recognition.

Yet in the 310th meeting, the WRC decided to withdraw recognition of the college stating that it received a reply in January 2019. The de-recognition order was issued on August 28, 2019.

The college went in appeal. The appeal committee noted that the college was granted recognition in 2016 in compliance with all norms including faculty.

It also observed that the college had replied to notice dated December 1, 2017, by WRC within 30 days on December 29, 2017.

The appeal committee noted that the withdrawal order on the ground that the college had not submitted a reply to notice within 30 days and 8+1 staff is insufficient to run a batch of 100 students is ill-founded and non-substantiated. The appeal committee stated that the old institutions were not required to submit additional FDR of Rs 4 lakh.

With these observations, the appeal committee set aside de-recognition order and remanded the case back to WRC for necessary action.