Indore: Crime Branch booked 31 more from 8 states for online fraud

Indore: Crime branch on Friday registered a case against 31 more persons for duping people in the name of “helping them”. The accused are from 8 states and they target those who visit google search to get customer care numbers or contact details of concerned companies or banks.

POLICE VERSION

DIG Harinarayanacahri Mishra said after receiving online fraud complaints from several people, the crime branch officials were instructed to investigate the case and to trace the accused. During the investigation, it was found that the conmen used to fraudulently put their contact numbers in the place of the numbers of helpline or customer care numbers.

MODUS OPERANDI

Thus the surfers would hit these numbers and get “in touch” with the accused. The prospective “customers” would dial these numbers to get duped by the accused who posed as officials or customer care executive. The accused used to send a link through which they duped the people of lakhs of rupees.